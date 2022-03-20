Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.28-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of SIG traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

