Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGTX. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.