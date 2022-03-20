Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.