Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 68,419 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,419 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.16 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.