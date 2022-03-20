Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,954 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

