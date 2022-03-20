Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

