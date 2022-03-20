Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

