Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

