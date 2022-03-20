Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $284,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

