Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

