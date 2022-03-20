Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 80,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $5,420,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

