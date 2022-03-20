Sharder Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SS)

Sharder (SS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $548,889.69 and approximately $29,124.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sharder

SS is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

