SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

