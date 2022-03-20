SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.23 and its 200-day moving average is $301.05. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.