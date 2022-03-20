SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

