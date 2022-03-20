SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 942 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 42,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $400.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.35 and a 200-day moving average of $407.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

