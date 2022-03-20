Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.30).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

LON SRP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 137.10 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

