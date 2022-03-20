SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $45.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $231,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.