Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,376,000. Rogers makes up approximately 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $273.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,736. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $172.84 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

