Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $9.80 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.15. 2,890,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.86. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $414.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

