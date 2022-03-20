Segantii Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,748 shares during the period. SPX FLOW makes up about 0.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 109.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.19. 920,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

