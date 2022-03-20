Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.60. 319,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,875. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.04.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.