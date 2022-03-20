Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

BIGZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 654,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $364,044.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

