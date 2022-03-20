SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,446,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,855. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

