Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

PHX stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

