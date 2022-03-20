Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $55,587,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

