Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

