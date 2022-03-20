Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 37,010,505 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $122.54. 10,436,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,102,104. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

