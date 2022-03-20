Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

