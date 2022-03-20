Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 10,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $131.77 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

