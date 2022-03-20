Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Solar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

