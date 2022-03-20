Sciencast Management LP Takes $620,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

