Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $491.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,362 shares of company stock worth $12,420,260. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

