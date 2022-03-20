Sciencast Management LP Invests $550,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $23,960,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

