Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.94 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

