Sciencast Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $184.52 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average of $179.03.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.