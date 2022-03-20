Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 5,760 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.