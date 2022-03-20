Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,091 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

