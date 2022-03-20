Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

