Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.