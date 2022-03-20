Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.29. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.
Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
