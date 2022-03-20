Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.29. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

