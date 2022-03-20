Scharf Investments LLC Sells 287 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $350.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.68 and its 200 day moving average is $351.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

