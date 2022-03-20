Scharf Investments LLC Makes New $87.92 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,917,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.