Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.80 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.