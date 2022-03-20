Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.

