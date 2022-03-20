SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

