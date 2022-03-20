Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

