Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,243.26

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.26 ($16.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.88). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.88), with a volume of 1,151,863 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,470 ($19.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($16,877.11).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

