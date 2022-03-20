SafeBlast Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $282,563.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,036.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00768986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00196452 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023876 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

