Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.13.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.92. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

